Nevada awaits answers from feds about low vaccine allocation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada, which has been allocated less coronavirus vaccines than virtually any other state is pressing the federal government for answers as local officials detail how a lack of supply has hindered their efforts to get shots into arms.

Health districts throughout the state say a lack of supply has made getting shots into arms more difficult.

As state officials await answers to questions about Nevada’s allocation, they told a state task force on Thursday that efforts to improve their appointment scheduling systems and open additional vaccination sites would be as effective as the number of doses they can provide.

