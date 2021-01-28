Advertisement

Nevada awaits answers from feds about low vaccine allocation

In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Nevada has received less vaccine per capita than all but one state and officials are demanding a larger allocation, claiming they have the capacity to expand distribution. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada, which has been allocated less coronavirus vaccines than virtually any other state is pressing the federal government for answers as local officials detail how a lack of supply has hindered their efforts to get shots into arms.

Health districts throughout the state say a lack of supply has made getting shots into arms more difficult.

As state officials await answers to questions about Nevada’s allocation, they told a state task force on Thursday that efforts to improve their appointment scheduling systems and open additional vaccination sites would be as effective as the number of doses they can provide.

