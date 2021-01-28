Lyon Co. Commissioners declare state of economic emergency due to COVID-19 regulations

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Commissioners in Lyon County have declared a state of economic emergency due to current COVID-19 mandated regulations.

The decision comes after a special meeting lasting nearly three hours which included public comment both in favor of the declaration and against it.

According to the Lyon County Manager, the Board of Commissioners eventually approved the following revised resolution in a 5-0 vote:

· That individuals and businesses will maintain positive and productive relationships with Lyon County Public Health with the cooperation of the Quad County Health (CCHHS) and will respectively incorporate their recommendations into their personal and business policies, urging citizens to follow COVID-19 mitigation best practices and measures under the auspices of being self-governing and committed to protecting our well-being and that of our neighbors without coercion.

· That the Sheriff and the District Attorney are encouraged to enforce all local orders and regulations promulgated by the Lyon County Board of Public Health pursuant to NRS 439.360.

· That due to the additional risk of exposure to COVID-19 caused by routinely visiting businesses in more densely-populated cities, and counties in Nevada, all government officials and agents from agencies outside Lyon County tasked with COVID-19 compliance inspections set forth by the Governors directives, shall be required to quarantine a minimum of 10 days prior to any COVID-19 business compliance inspections in Lyon County. Failure to follow local regulations may result in referral to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office for possible prosecution.

· That the Sheriff shall be encouraged to use his discretion not to enforce or respond to complaints related to violations of the Governor’s “emergency directives.”

· That the District Attorney shall be encouraged to use his prosecutorial discretions to not prosecute violations of the Governor’s “emergency directives.”

· That the Lyon County Board of Commissioner’s encourage legislative representatives to aggressively support amendments to the Nevada Revised Statutes that would limit any Governor’s authority to restrict our freedoms under the auspices of a declared and prolonged declaration of emergency.

· That Lyon County Board of Commissioner’s direct the county manager to research county ordinances for possible amendments supporting local businesses and/or limiting access by state enforcement agencies.

· That in an effort to avoid irreparable economic damage, the Board of County Commissioners hereby recommends that businesses continue to operate within the Governor’s “emergency directives” in good faith. However, the Board condemns all infringements on individual liberty and accordingly respects the right of each business and organization to determine how and if to implement those directives relative to their business model.

· That the Lyon County Board of Commissioner’s support a concept of creating a fund supported by individual donations, to be administered by a non-county entity, to support businesses that may have been fined by the State enforcement agencies, and subsequent legal fees incurred during illegal and unwarranted fines imposed by the state that have been shown to cause harm.

· That the Lyon County Board of Commissioner’s recognizes their right, as stated in our Declaration of Independence, to confront the Government when it has subjected its citizens to a “long train of abuses and usurpations” and our solemn duty to “‘throw off such Government” if those abuses are not cured.

A copy of the Resolution is attached below:

