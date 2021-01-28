Advertisement

Local hardware store manager reminds customers to be ‘heart smart’ this winter season

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One local hardware store is reminding its customers to be ‘heart smart’ this winter season.

Shelly’s True Value Hardware store has seen its fair share of customers this week.

Shovels and ice melts are selling out as people prepare for the next storm.

Store manager Cathy Tester
Store manager Cathy Tester(KOLO)

Cathy Tester is the manager at Shelly’s True Value Hardware store.

She wants to remind her customers to take it easy when it comes to shoveling to avoid any accidents.

“We have a lot of seniors so we try to get them the ergonomic snow shovels that are easier to handle, especially with this wet snow,” said Tester. “Remember to hydrate, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you don’t have to hydrate and that’s really important for your heart.”

Jake Fitch working at Shelly’s True Value Hardware store said it’s also important to take breaks in between shoveling.

Store associate Jake Fitch shoveling snow
Store associate Jake Fitch shoveling snow(KOLO)

“When it builds up you lift it and set it off to the side, you can lift a lot of snow that way without lifting your back too hard,” added Fitch.

Tester said she still has plenty of shovels in stock... despite the high sales.

Shelly’s True Value Hardware store is on Greenbrae Drive in Sparks.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

Urban Roots is selling home garden kits to teach adults and children basic gardening skills.
Urban Roots selling winter home garden kits
Maverik gas station
Maverik collecting donations for local food banks
Feast of Chocolate event goes virtual
Feast of Chocolate event goes virtual
The food bank is adjusting its distribution schedule due to forecasted winter storms.
Winter storm prompts Food Bank distribution changes