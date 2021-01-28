Local hardware store manager reminds customers to be ‘heart smart’ this winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One local hardware store is reminding its customers to be ‘heart smart’ this winter season.

Shelly’s True Value Hardware store has seen its fair share of customers this week.

Shovels and ice melts are selling out as people prepare for the next storm.

Store manager Cathy Tester (KOLO)

Cathy Tester is the manager at Shelly’s True Value Hardware store.

She wants to remind her customers to take it easy when it comes to shoveling to avoid any accidents.

“We have a lot of seniors so we try to get them the ergonomic snow shovels that are easier to handle, especially with this wet snow,” said Tester. “Remember to hydrate, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you don’t have to hydrate and that’s really important for your heart.”

Jake Fitch working at Shelly’s True Value Hardware store said it’s also important to take breaks in between shoveling.

Store associate Jake Fitch shoveling snow (KOLO)

“When it builds up you lift it and set it off to the side, you can lift a lot of snow that way without lifting your back too hard,” added Fitch.

Tester said she still has plenty of shovels in stock... despite the high sales.

Shelly’s True Value Hardware store is on Greenbrae Drive in Sparks.

