GMA’s Adrienne Bankert to address WIN-Nevada meeting

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ABC Correspondent Adrienne Bankert will make a virtual appearance in Reno as the keynote speaker for WIN-Nevada’s monthly breakfast on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Bankert will be speaking about how you can connect with a person at a deeper level in just seconds. The ability to connect is a vital skill for an experienced interviewer like Bankert. Bankert also says in this time of virtual meetings, it is especially important for everyone to connect beyond platitudes so we can be attentive to the physical and emotional needs of our friends, family and coworkers.

Click here to register for the WIN-Nevada breakfast on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Bankert worked in Sacramento for several years and was a co-worker of KOLO 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Thompson.

