Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A Caltrans snow plow driver is recovering after several avalanches pushed him and the snow plow into a river.

It happened just after midnight, January 28, 2021 in the Walker Canyon, just south of Walker on U.S. 395.

The Caltrans Bishop Office says U.S. 395 is closed.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

