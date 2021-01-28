Advertisement

Caltrans snow plow driver caught in several avalanches on U.S. 395

A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.
A view from a Caltrans camera on U.S. 395 shows plenty of snow and messy roads.(Caltrans Twitter)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:17 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A Caltrans snow plow driver is recovering after several avalanches pushed him and the snow plow into a river.

It happened just after midnight, January 28, 2021 in the Walker Canyon, just south of Walker on U.S. 395.

The Caltrans Bishop Office says U.S. 395 is closed.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
One dead in Reno shooting just south of midtown
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on Sun Valley Blvd.
One dead in Sun Valley crash
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Thursday
Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies
MIS-C
Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

Latest News

Correspondent Adrienne Bankert reports on Good Morning America
GMA’s Adrienne Bankert to address WIN-Nevada meeting
ABC Correspondent Adrienne Bankert talks with KOLO 8 News Now's Rebecca Kitchen
Adrienne Bankert discusses the message she will deliver to Reno
Snowing in South Reno Neighborhood
What to do if you lose power during a winter storm
NV Energy shares tips to be prepared for an outage, as they work around the clock to restore...
What to do if you lose power during a winter storm