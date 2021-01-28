Avalanche control an important part of NDOT’s storm response

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The combination of snow and wind creates conditions for potentially dangerous avalanches.

Wind can create masses of hardened snow--cornices-- overhanging the edge of a vertical surface. Imagine a large version on the slopes above and you begin to understand the danger.

It’s better to bring it down when it’s still small than let it linger and threaten vehicles and people below.

One way to do that is to shake it loose with a small explosion.

Time was, on the avalanche prone section of the Mount Rose Highway known as the “Dugway,”it meant some one skiing into the area and tossing some dynamite at the cornice, but 30 years ago the Nevada Department of Transportation installed a permanent avalanche control system there.

NDOT crews monitor the snow above the highway and ,when it reaches a point, traffic is closed in both directions. A mixture of oxygen and propane are ignited in a set of pipes installed on the hillside above and the snow comes down.

“That snow comes down in a controlled manner,” says NDOT Public Information Officer Meg Ragonese. “We’re able to quickly remove it with snow plows and snow blowers and help reduce the potential of natural, unpredictable avalanches.”

Depending on the amount of snow, it can take an hour or less. Then the watch continues.

During a stormy period like this, it’s likely to be repeated.

“Wind will load up the avalanche area in the Dugway and then the amount of snow falling as well,” says NDOT’s Mount Rose Supervisor Chris Howland. “We plan on shooting the Dugway a couple of times a day for the next few days.”

