Advertisement

Wood stove rebate programs coming to an end

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents in Carson City, Douglas County, and the Lake Tahoe area are encouraged to update or replace their wood stoves. And there’s a financial incentive to do it.

The Wood Stove Change Out Program is coming to an end, with only a handful of rebates left as of Wednesday, January 27. There were no more rebates remaining for Washoe County.

The idea is for residents to replace their old, dirty-burning wood stoves for cleaner-burning, more efficient hearth heating appliances.

So how do you know if your wood stove needs to be replaced? The University of Nevada, Reno | Business Environmental Program says to ask yourself these questions:

When you burn, do you:

• Smell smoke in the house?• Notice smoke coming from the chimney?

• See more dust around the house?

• Experience watery eyes and stuffy noses?

• Have to constantly feed the stove with wood?

If you answered Yes to any of these questions, you may want to consider replacing your old wood stove.

Experts say old wood stoves can create up to 15 times more pollution than new EPA certified stoves.

For more information about the rebate program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

A driver crashed through the east doors of the Carson City Sportsman's Warehouse.
Driver who crashed through Sportsman’s Warehouse had suspended driver’s license
Snow at the Carson City School District.
Carson City schools closed again on Thursday
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 274 new recoveries
File of NDOT during a snow storm
NDOT prepares for another round of storms