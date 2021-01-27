Wood stove rebate programs coming to an end

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents in Carson City, Douglas County, and the Lake Tahoe area are encouraged to update or replace their wood stoves. And there’s a financial incentive to do it.

The Wood Stove Change Out Program is coming to an end, with only a handful of rebates left as of Wednesday, January 27. There were no more rebates remaining for Washoe County.

The idea is for residents to replace their old, dirty-burning wood stoves for cleaner-burning, more efficient hearth heating appliances.

So how do you know if your wood stove needs to be replaced? The University of Nevada, Reno | Business Environmental Program says to ask yourself these questions:

When you burn, do you:

• Smell smoke in the house?• Notice smoke coming from the chimney?

• See more dust around the house?

• Experience watery eyes and stuffy noses?

• Have to constantly feed the stove with wood?

If you answered Yes to any of these questions, you may want to consider replacing your old wood stove.

Experts say old wood stoves can create up to 15 times more pollution than new EPA certified stoves.

