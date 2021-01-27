Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A powerful winter storm will push into the region overnight and persist through early Friday. Very heavy snowfall is expected down to valley floors at times, with blizzard conditions likely in the Sierra. Travel is strongly discouraged. Snowfall totals are expected to come in feet. Heavy snow will diminish on Friday, with scattered snow showers through Saturday. Another winter storm will move into the area late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Be prepared to shelter in place and get stuck in your vehicle for extended periods of time. -Jeff