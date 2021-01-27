Washoe’s COVID-19 Risk Meter moves a notch in the right direction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a reason to be somewhat encouraged as Washoe County continues its fight against the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter has moved back a notch, from ‘very high’ to ‘high’. The move from red to orange comes roughly a month after the region was on the precipice of reaching the purple, or ‘severe’, range.

“I think we need to praise our community for doing a good job,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We are not seeing that outcome across the entire country.”

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 Risk Meter Zoom call, Dr. John Hess with Saint Mary’s Medical Group echoed the Mayor’s feeling of the community’s mitigation efforts making a difference. He added many may have upped their efforts only after the virus struck their lives in some way.

“Unfortunately as things got pretty bad over Thanksgiving and early December, at some point people begin to know somebody that didn’t just get it, but got very ill and almost died,” said Dr. Hess, adding “this all ends with a vaccine.”

On the topic of the vaccine, Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr mentioned reports of people making multiple appointments to receive a shot only to not show up for one, thus risking the wasting of a dose. She, along with the Mayor, stressed the importance of canceling any duplicate appointments as vaccination efforts continue to strengthen across the region.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.