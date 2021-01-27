Washoe school board approves North Star expansion, tables GATE discussion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - North Star online school will be the only distance learning option for Washoe County families in the 2021-2022 school year. The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the change at Tuesday night’s meeting. 250 students attended North Star last school year. This year, about 1,000 students attended the virtual school. Families with elementary school children had the option to choose in-person or distance learning for their child this year, while middle and high school students have been learning on a hybrid model that includes both forms of instruction.

Meanwhile, there was a lot of discussion about whether to make cuts to the GATE programs in Washoe County schools. Proposed changes for next school year include relocating “school-within-a-school” programming to one elementary school, reducing the middle school magnet program, reducing two “GT” itinerant staff, and phasing out the “GT” institute at Hug High School beginning in 2023.

There were lots of students, parents, and educators who spoke out against the recommendations at the meeting. Ultimately, board members said they needed more time to consider the potential impact of these cuts before making a decision. No vote was made and the item was tabled to a future meeting.

