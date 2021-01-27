Truckee braces for heavy snow with blizzard warning in effect

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - For the last several days drivers have been warned about what will likely be dangerous driving conditions over Donner Pass.

“This is a situation where you would anticipate significant travel delays,” said Sgt. Eric Strecker of CHP Truckee. “These things are out of our ability to control but we have to respond to them.”

Strecker says the Cal Trans crews who handle plowing I-80 are the best in the country, but knows problems are inevitable.

“Inevitably there are going to be delays based on how much snow we get, traffic, crashes, all the things that go into it,” he explained.

Over at Truckee Public Works, crews have been preparing for some long days.

“We had a meeting this morning just to prepare mentally,” said Road Supervisor Octavio Martinez. “We are expecting 3 or 4 feet of snow.”

And while it might be the obvious point to make, Strecker stressed that if you don’t have to drive on Donner Pass – don’t.

“We’re never going to discourage people from coming up here but I’m not going to encourage it at this point either,” he said.

