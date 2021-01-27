Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three more children in Washoe County have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare disease associated with a previous COVID-19 infection.
All three children were under 10 years of age and were hospitalized for three to five days. They have since recovered, officials said.
A total of five cases have been reported in Washoe County.
MIS-C is a rare but severe condition where the body’s organs become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Health officials say MIS-C can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the ages of 20 years. The risk factors that result in increased likelihood for developing MIS-C are not well understood.
According to early studies by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately two-thirds of MIS-C cases did not have preexisting medical conditions prior to onset of MIS-C.
The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C:
- Rash
- Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea
- Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”
- Fever
- Trouble breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
- Severe abdominal pain
More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.
