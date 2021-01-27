Advertisement

Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

MIS-C
MIS-C(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three more children in Washoe County have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare disease associated with a previous COVID-19 infection.

All three children were under 10 years of age and were hospitalized for three to five days. They have since recovered, officials said.

A total of five cases have been reported in Washoe County.

MIS-C is a rare but severe condition where the body’s organs become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Health officials say MIS-C can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the ages of 20 years. The risk factors that result in increased likelihood for developing MIS-C are not well understood.

According to early studies by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately two-thirds of MIS-C cases did not have preexisting medical conditions prior to onset of MIS-C.

The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

  • Rash
  • Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”
  • Fever
  • Trouble breathing
  • Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Severe abdominal pain

More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
If you are traveling, help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by...
COVID-19: Stop the spread of germs
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines