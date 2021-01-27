Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three more children in Washoe County have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare disease associated with a previous COVID-19 infection.

All three children were under 10 years of age and were hospitalized for three to five days. They have since recovered, officials said.

A total of five cases have been reported in Washoe County.

MIS-C is a rare but severe condition where the body’s organs become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Health officials say MIS-C can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the ages of 20 years. The risk factors that result in increased likelihood for developing MIS-C are not well understood.

According to early studies by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately two-thirds of MIS-C cases did not have preexisting medical conditions prior to onset of MIS-C.

The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

Rash

Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea

Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”

Fever

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

More information about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.

