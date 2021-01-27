Advertisement

NDOT ready for storm

Blizzard warning on the Mount Rose Highway
Blizzard warning on the Mount Rose Highway(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has been keeping an eye on this storm and getting ready. Snow plows are fueled up. Tanker trucks have been filled with brine and they expect a busy evening and day ahead of them.

Travel will be difficult on all our mountain roads, but the Mount Rose Highway presents some special challenges, so some of that equipment will be headed there..

It’s the highest year round pass in the Sierra, the direct route between Reno and Tahoe, not to mention the Mount Rose Ski Resort.

It gets a lot of traffic even in difficult weather when some motorists get stranded.

“Ninety percent of the time the Sheriffs or NHP will help them and escort them down the Incline side or the Reno side, but then it makes it hard for us to do our job because their cars are in the road,” says Chris Howland, N-DOT’s supervisor for Mount Rose,

Stranded cars aren’t the only hazard. The expected high winds add another--avalanches. A section of this roadway referred to as the dugay is avalanche prone. There’s equipment in place there to trigger those avalanches in a controlled manner and Howland says they are going to get used a lot in the days ahead.

”Wind will load up the avalanche area through the dugway. So we plan on shooting the dugway at least two times a day for the next few days.”

And, of course, they close the roadway when setting off those controlled avalanches. So motorists can expect some delays in the best of conditions and that’s not what we’re likely to see.

Chris Howland’s advice? if you must travel in the mountains in the next couple of days be equipped for the worst.

Better yet stay home or--if you must travel to tahoe--consider an alternate route--and still be prepared for difficulty.

