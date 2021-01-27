NDOT prepares for another round of storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has been working diligently over the past week to prepare for the number of storms rolling through Northern Nevada.

Meg Ragonese, public information officer for NDOT, said although they have been working hard this week, they actually started preparing roads back in August for winter road conditions.

“Particularly in preparation of cold storms, we put what is called brine, a saltwater solution on the highway surfaces and that reduces the freezing point of the highway surface and provides better traction for drivers,” Ragonese said.

She said NDOT will also put salt and sand to provide better traction. Ragonese said they plan ahead of time by stocking piling the salt and sand that they will need to provide during the winter months.

Even with the proper preparations, Ragonese said it is important for drivers to do their part and pay attention and drive slowly in those conditions.

“Motorists sometimes do not, unfortunately, reduce their speed which results in crashes. Those crashes then can create considerable delays as we bring snowplows to the area as the highway patrol or other law enforcement partners respond to that crash,” Ragonese said.

Ragonese said NDOT has crews assigned to every stretch of the highway across the state to ensure roads get plowed as efficiently as possible.

“Our highways and interstates are a top priority for snow removal and ice maintenance so we are out there before, during, and after every storm,” Ragonese said.

Even when the roads are plowed, she said it is important to take safety precautions and to know before you go. You can check the current road conditions of your are at nvroads.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.