Advertisement

NDOT prepares for another round of storms

Officials said they prepares for winter road conditions months in advance
File of NDOT during a snow storm
File of NDOT during a snow storm(KOLO)
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has been working diligently over the past week to prepare for the number of storms rolling through Northern Nevada.

Meg Ragonese, public information officer for NDOT, said although they have been working hard this week, they actually started preparing roads back in August for winter road conditions.

“Particularly in preparation of cold storms, we put what is called brine, a saltwater solution on the highway surfaces and that reduces the freezing point of the highway surface and provides better traction for drivers,” Ragonese said.

She said NDOT will also put salt and sand to provide better traction. Ragonese said they plan ahead of time by stocking piling the salt and sand that they will need to provide during the winter months.

Even with the proper preparations, Ragonese said it is important for drivers to do their part and pay attention and drive slowly in those conditions.

“Motorists sometimes do not, unfortunately, reduce their speed which results in crashes. Those crashes then can create considerable delays as we bring snowplows to the area as the highway patrol or other law enforcement partners respond to that crash,” Ragonese said.

Ragonese said NDOT has crews assigned to every stretch of the highway across the state to ensure roads get plowed as efficiently as possible.

“Our highways and interstates are a top priority for snow removal and ice maintenance so we are out there before, during, and after every storm,” Ragonese said.

Even when the roads are plowed, she said it is important to take safety precautions and to know before you go. You can check the current road conditions of your are at nvroads.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 274 new recoveries
Detectives identified Jaime Lopez-Zecena as the suspect and arrested him for Kidnapping,...
Man facing lewdness charges after police say he stole car with 17-year-old girl inside
Natural Resource Conservation Service said Nevada had a very dry year.
Nevada snowpack benefitting from multiple storms
MIS-C
Three more cases of MIS-C reported in Washoe County