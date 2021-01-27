Maverik collecting donations for local food banks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Maverik, which has 350 locations across 11 western states, including Nevada, is stepping up to help feed hungry families in the communities it serves. The company has partnered with Feeding America to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through two initiatives.

The first – a $150,000 contribution by Maverik to Feeding America, followed by Maverik’s “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” program. Customers will be encouraged to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar to help fight hunger, and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks, which includes the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Maverik’s initial donation will be distributed to six Feeding America member food banks in communities where Maverik operates, which breaks down to $22,500 for each, including the food bank in Reno and Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas.

“It’s important to Maverik to give back to the communities where we live and work,” said Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “The current pandemic has propelled millions into food insecurity and food banks are responding to the surge in demand. We are proud to team up with Feeding America to offer our neighbors additional resources to help them obtain access to nutritious food.”

Feeding America expects there to be a supply gap of 8 billion meals needed to meet increased demand nationwide.

