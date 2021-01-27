Advertisement

Man facing lewdness charges after police say he stole car with 17-year-old girl inside

Detectives identified Jaime Lopez-Zecena as the suspect and arrested him for Kidnapping, Lewdness with a Minor, and Grand Theft Auto.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is facing several charges after police said he stole a car with a 17-year-old girl inside.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. January 17, 2021.

The victim told police she had been sleeping in a car in the Denny’s parking lot at 205 E. Nugget Avenue in Sparks while a friend went inside to pick up food. While she was sleeping, investigators said the suspect got into the car and drove to a residential street with the victim inside.

The victim said she woke up to the suspect touching her. When she started screaming, he ran away.

Detectives later identified Jaime Lopez-Zecena as the suspect and arrested him for Kidnapping, Lewdness with a Minor, and Grand Theft Auto.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sparks Police Detectives at 77-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

