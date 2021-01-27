LTCC closing achievement gaps for Latinx students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Community College is one of a few colleges in California to close the achievement gaps for many students but particularly for Latinx students.

Leaders tell us that particular group was underachieving in a handful of areas like English and leadership. South Lake Tahoe has a 27-percent Hispanic population. Over the past five years, LTCC says it has grown its reach to now having 29-percent Hispanic students.

We’re told the implementation of new programming has been essential to this growth as Director of Equity Laura Salinas explains, “The equity program that serves low income first generation and underserved students. We were also able to implement a new program, the Promise Program that serves first time, full time students and that’s also serves students on the Nevada side if they’re closer to our Lake Tahoe border. "

Staff and faculty have also received additional training regarding teaching and having a more welcoming environment...especially during the recent political and racial climate.

Here is the report sent to KOLO 8 by LTCC: https://www.ppic.org/wp-content/uploads/a-new-era-of-student-access-at-californias-community-colleges-november-2020.pdf

