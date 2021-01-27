Nevada snowpack benefitting from multiple storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) said the multiple storms this week will help our snowpack. According to Hydrologist Jeff Anderson the snowpack affects northern Nevada’s water levels in the spring and summer.

Anderson said on January 1st we were half a water year behind in precipitation. As of Tuesday, Anderson said the snowpack was only at 54% of where it should be, however Nevada will benefit from the continuous storms headed our way.

“With these three to four storms that are lining up in the next week or so, I think we should potentially see those numbers elevated to 75% to maybe 85% median maybe by the weekend.”

Although it’s a big jump, Anderson said Nevada needs more snow between now and the beginning of April to have an average snowpack year.

