Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant is facing multiple charges including bigamy.

Dennis Carry retired from the WCSO in July 2019 after the criminal investigation came to light.

Court documents show Carry was married to two women at once, one of whom was a federal judge.

Carry previously was the sergeant in charge of investigating cyber crimes for the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Bigamy, Carry is also facing felony counts of Resident Burglary 1st Offense - two counts, Forgery, Monitoring a Private Conversation, Offering False Written Evidence, and Perjury.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.