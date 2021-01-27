Advertisement

Former WCSO sergeant arrested on multiple felonies

Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Former Washoe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Carry.
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant is facing multiple charges including bigamy.

Dennis Carry retired from the WCSO in July 2019 after the criminal investigation came to light.

Court documents show Carry was married to two women at once, one of whom was a federal judge.

Carry previously was the sergeant in charge of investigating cyber crimes for the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Bigamy, Carry is also facing felony counts of Resident Burglary 1st Offense - two counts, Forgery, Monitoring a Private Conversation, Offering False Written Evidence, and Perjury.

