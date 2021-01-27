CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Capital NV branch have announced the ‘Feast of Chocolate’ event is still on, but will be held virtually next month.

Even though this year will look a little bit different, the goal is still the same.

It’s all to provide scholarship opportunities for local young women.

Feast of Chocolate event goes virtual (Photo Credit: Jan Sullivan)

“One young lady was from Central America last year. She came here with her mother and she attended the school where I had been the principal,” said Jan Sullivan, AAUW member and Chocolate of Feast co-chair. “She really attributed her thirst for knowledge to one of the teachers at school who kept pushing her to learn English. The other young lady is very bright, she was going into physics and wanted to go into astronomy. It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm they have to further their education.”

The event usually takes place in the Carson City Plaza Center, where attendees can select gift baskets and other prizes on display.

“Just think about and savior the thought of having those yummy chocolates next year when we can meet again,” said Christine Perdomo, AAUW member and Chocolate of Feast co-chair. “We’re hoping to generate that same enthusiasm because a lot of people don’t worry about the cost of the tickets. They go to support the purpose and vision of this event.”

Tickets cost $20 if you’d to participate.

You can contact Jan and Christine at 775-721-9405 or 775-883-0265 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.