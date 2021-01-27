City of Reno prepares for the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public works crews for the City of Reno have been brining the roads in preparation for the winter storm this week.

They’re expecting to keep working back-to-back 12 hour shifts through the middle of next week, and are urging residents to stay home, if possible, once the storm hits.

“This morning, we were looking at temps of 13 degrees in the valley, so it doesn’t help us with being able to melt off the snow that’s already accumulated on the roadways,” said Travis Truhill with City of Reno Public Works. “We were hoping for warmer temps but it’s not looking like it right now.”

Once the storm hits, they’ll have their 19 snow plows out on their 19 routes.

They will hit their priority one streets first which consist of arterial, emergency, and school zone streets, followed by priority two which consists of mostly commercial properties and industrial areas. Then crews will plow neighborhoods which are considered priority three.

