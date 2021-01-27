Advertisement

CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions

Students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census data for congressional seats still months away
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
In battle over GameStop stocks, two big players flinch
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
Thomas-Greenfield on China: "They threaten our values, and they threaten our way of life, and...
Biden’s pick for UN post calls China ‘a strategic adversary’
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence