Advertisement

Carson City schools closed again on Thursday

Snow at the Carson City School District.
Snow at the Carson City School District.(Carson City School District)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Due to winter weather, Carson City schools will again be closed Thursday.

The Carson City School District said it made the call to close schools again after the latest U.S. National Weather Service forecast.

“All employees, students and teachers should remain home,” the school district said in a statement on Wednesday. “No student activities, school-work or programs will occur, including remote instruction. This includes school-course assignments, homework, afterschool programs and practices. No school services such as transportation, nutrition or student health will be provided.”

Snow days are not considered school in session, so there will be no remote learning. Snow days may need to be made up before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area
School closures and delays in effect due to winter storm.
School closures and delays for Wednesday/Thursday
Truckee, California
Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted
The City of Reno is preparing for the storm.
City of Reno prepares for the storm

Latest News

(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Wood stove rebate programs coming to an end
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 274 new recoveries
File of NDOT during a snow storm
NDOT prepares for another round of storms
Detectives identified Jaime Lopez-Zecena as the suspect and arrested him for Kidnapping,...
Man facing lewdness charges after police say he stole car with 17-year-old girl inside