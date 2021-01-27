Carson City schools closed again on Thursday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Due to winter weather, Carson City schools will again be closed Thursday.

The Carson City School District said it made the call to close schools again after the latest U.S. National Weather Service forecast.

“All employees, students and teachers should remain home,” the school district said in a statement on Wednesday. “No student activities, school-work or programs will occur, including remote instruction. This includes school-course assignments, homework, afterschool programs and practices. No school services such as transportation, nutrition or student health will be provided.”

Snow days are not considered school in session, so there will be no remote learning. Snow days may need to be made up before the end of the year.

