Winter storm prompts Food Bank distribution changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced some changes to distribution schedules due to the series of forecasted storms in the area. The Food Bank will also post any additional changes to its Facebook and Instagram pages as they happen. You can find the organization’s page by searching “Food Bank of Northern Nevada” or the handle @FoodBankNN.

Food Bank officials sent an alert out Tuesday announcing the cancellation of several scheduled community distributions, which includes the following:

Wednesday, January 27

- Silver Sage Senior Residents Produce on Wheels, 9 a.m.

- Silver Sage at Neil Road Produce on Wheels, at 10:15 a.m.

- Arbor Cove at Virginia Lake at 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, January 28

- Hawthorne/Mineral County Care and Share at 10:30 a.m.

Mobile Harvest

- Neil Road Recreation Center, distribution changed to Wednesday, January 27 from 12 - 3 p.m.

- Incline Village High School, Wednesday, January 27 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. CANCELLED

