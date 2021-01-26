Advertisement

Washoe County schools on 2 hour delay for Tuesday

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All Washoe County schools will have a delayed start for Tuesday, January 26, according to a message sent to families Monday night. In the message, district officials note that the National Weather Service is predicting icy conditions on Tuesday morning that could cause hazardous conditions on area roadways.

As a result, the start of school for all campuses, including Incline Village schools, will be delayed 2 hours. The delay applies to both in-person and distance learning students. Winter bus stops will be in effect.

