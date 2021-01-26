Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:13 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Skies will partially clear overnight, with very cold temperatures in the forecast. Lake effect snow is possible, southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. Watch for slippery conditions on roads through the morning commute. Stormy weather will return Tuesday night and last through late Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times, from valley floors to mountaintops. Travel is discouraged during this time, especially in the mountains. Lighter snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday, with another storm moving into the region on Sunday night. -Jeff

