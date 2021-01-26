Truckee Mayor responds to statewide stay-at-home order being lifted

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - Coronavirus conditions are improving in California, which led the state’s governor to lift all remaining stay-at-home orders for the state.

“All regions effective immediately are no longer in the stay-at-home order and we’ll move immediately into the blueprint,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The Golden State will now operate under color-coded tiers that correspond to the COVID-19 risk in each county, according to the state’s Blueprint for a Safe Economy plan.

California Color-coded Tier System (California State Government)

Nevada County is currently in the purple tier. However, its stay-at-home order expired on January 12, 2021. The newly-elected Mayor of Truckee says she’s hopeful the town can recover.

“It was really tough being in that stay at home order, especially during our peak season from Christmas through new years. that was incredibly impactful to our business community,” Anna Klovstad, Truckee Mayor said.

Although many suffered during the more-than-a-month lockdown, she believes it actually helped the town stay safe and healthy.

Klovstad added, “We did not see the surge that we expected to see after the Christmas holidays, at least in our region, and I think that could have been very different had we been fully open.”

Even though the COVID situation has improved, officials say the state is not out of the woods yet.

“We have been doubling down on education and outreach, and again just reminding people that the best way to help us reopen as a community is to comply with those requirements,” Klovstad said.

The virus is still very present. Klovstad says if we work together, anything is possible.

Klovstad added, “I would ask for people to be respectful and compassionate. We are all going through things that we’ve never been through before and we never expected to have to endure.”

“We’re all going to get through this but not without each other’s support.”

California officials also lifted the curfew order limiting non-essential activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. across the state, including Nevada County.

