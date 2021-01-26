The Road Ahead with RTC: Snow Routes

SPONSORED: When the region receives a significant amount of snow, it can take a while for all the roads to be cleared. Snow makes any kind of transportation more difficult. People should anticipate delays when it snows, and always leave early so you have some extra time. Some roads might be too icy or snowy for buses, and buses may have to detour around these locations.

RTC does our best to keep our buses running on a regular schedule, but during major snow storms, some of our RTC RIDE routes can be affected. In general, routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 15 are affected by heavy snowfall. However, any route could potentially be affected.

We want to make it easy for people to get snow-route information, so there are a lot of ways to find that out before even walking out the door. The information is on RTCwashoe.com. You can also sign up for MyRTC on our website, which e-mails information about snow-related detours automatically. Another option is to call RTC Customer Service at 348-RIDE.

Just go to RTCwashoe.com. Click on your route and you’ll see where the route normally goes, and where the snow-route detours will be when they are in place.