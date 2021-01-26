Senate readies for Trump’s second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment case is now in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

A historic march through the halls of the U.S. Capitol took place Monday night, nearly three weeks after a deadly insurrection took place within its walls.

Nine House impeachment managers delivered a single article of impeachment to the Senate, formally beginning the second impeachment trial.

Ten House Republicans joined House Democrats last week to charge Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” saying he encouraged a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn election results.

“We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said Jan. 6.

The House also pointed to Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s secretary of state earlier this month, asking him to “find” votes to reverse Trump’s loss.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., lead impeachment manager.

Senators will be sworn in as jurors later Tuesday, and a trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

The timeline allowing Trump’s team to prepare and gives the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees.

“It’s not going to be easy to manage all of these things at once, but it’s absolutely imperative,” said Pete Buttigieg, the nominee for Transportation Secretary.

Biden told CNN he’s doubtful there are enough Republicans willing to convict Trump, but he also believes the impeachment trial “has to happen,” despite the effect it could have on advancing his agenda.

“I believe we will put forward a very strong case that, of course, is already in the public view of what took place here,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., an impeachment manager.

Even with the bipartisan passing of the article in the House, many Senate Republicans oppose the trial against Trump.

“It seems very much counterproductive if you’re President Biden to say ‘We’re gong to take the precious first days of a new administration and we’re going to squander it on this impeachment trial,’” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

The trial is moving forward as the Justice Department’s internal watchdog launched an investigation into whether any DOJ officials participated in attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

The probe is happening after news reports indicated Trump may have attempted to use the DOJ to challenge the election results in a plan that, sources say, included ousting acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“Anyone who is trying to approach this with any kind of open-mindedness it seems that the evidence keeps mounting.” said Sen. Mark Warner, incoming Intelligence Chairman.

Sen. Patrick Leahy is presiding over the trial instead of Chief Justice John Roberts.

Leahy said in a statement, “The president pro tempore has historically presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.