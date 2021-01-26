New community workspace and venue to open early March

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new business on Vassar St. is set to open early March. The Virgil serves as a shared workspace and an event venue that could host up to 150 people.

The three level building features plenty of work seats and a patio. Co-founder Rachel Macintyre said the design will have mid-century and modern touches. She said The Virgil will be the fourth shared workspace business in Reno.

“Our community is filled with creatives, microbusinesses, and entrepreneurs.” She continued, “We want to provide a space for them to come and gather safely in the community and find an inspired workspace, in addition to being able to provide an access to the community for fun and beautiful events.”

The 5,000 square ft. building was a former bank and church. It was originally set to open last summer during the pandemic.

Macintyre said the business will operate under COVID-19 protocols. To rent a workspace costs $85/month.

If you’re interested The Virgil is hosting an open house on Saturday, February 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information click here.

