NDOT safety tips for the upcoming storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter is in full swing and many Nevadans saw a messy morning commute on Monday morning.

Megan Ragonese with the Nevada Department of Transportation said many people may have been caught off guard. With another storm heading in on Wednesday, she said there are a few things you can do to better prepare yourself this time around.

“Even before you hit the road for a winter drive, you want to make sure that you’re prepared. First, by checking the highway conditions at nvroads.com and then also by making sure you packed your tire chains, your ice scraper,” Ragonese said.

She said the biggest takeaway from yesterday is to “know before you go”. She explained it is smart to have things such as extra clothes, water, and a snack just in case you get stuck in traffic for multiple hours.

“No matter the amount of snow, it is important to have all that you need to drive safely in winter weather. That includes packing tire chains, making sure that they are in good condition and up for the job,” Ragonese said.

Ragonese said because we have not seen a lot of snow here on the valley floor this winter season, people may not be as prepared and may have forgotten some of the critical driving tips. Even after most of the snow has melted, she explains there is still that potential of slipping on black ice.

“It is really important that motorists do their part as well by slowing down because unfortunately what we find is even in times when there is slight accumulation, that can be very slick,” Ragonese said.

She said it is important to give yourself enough time to go slower and to leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. To check road conditions before heading out the door, visit nvroads.com

