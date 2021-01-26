Advertisement

Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston

A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber cut was reported.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 variant detected in Nevada
The Reno Fire Department responds to a house fire on Skyline Blvd. on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Firefighters knock down basement fire in southwest Reno
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
COVID vaccine
Gov. Sisolak questions feds on state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Latest News

The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Senate filibuster fight cools for now, but battles ahead
The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel