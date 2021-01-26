Advertisement

Carson City schools closed Wednesday

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - All schools in the Carson City School District will be closed Wednesday, January 27 due to the incoming winter storm. According to district officials, distance learning is cancelled as well. The district made the announcement Tuesday afternoon as heavy snow and strong winds are expected over the next several days.

The announcement went on to advise that all employees, students and teachers remain home.

There is a possibility that snow days may need to be made up before the end of the school year. Click here for more information about weather related school closures.

