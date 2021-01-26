Advertisement

Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area

Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.
Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A blizzard warning is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area staring at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning is not expected to expire until 4 a.m. Friday.

Up to four feet of snow is expected, winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour in the lower elevations with over 100 miles per hour at times over ridges with whiteout conditions.

There may be gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, as well as wave heights on Lake Tahoe of two to five feet.

Officials say travel could be near impossible with zero visibility through Friday morning. Power outages are also a concern.

Caltrans is discouraging any travel after sunset Tuesday. In a tweet, they said:

We cannot stress this enough - IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices.

Click here to see all weather alerts in place.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 variant detected in Nevada
The Reno Fire Department responds to a house fire on Skyline Blvd. on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Firefighters knock down basement fire in southwest Reno
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
COVID vaccine
Gov. Sisolak questions feds on state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation

Latest News

The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
New details on crash that killed 2 men at Gold Ranch
Drivers during the storm on Monday morning
NDOT safety tips for the upcoming storm
A new community workspace and venue is set to open early March on Vassar Street.
New community workspace and venue to open early March
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County schools on 2 hour delay for Tuesday