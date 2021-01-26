Blizzard warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe area.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A blizzard warning is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area staring at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning is not expected to expire until 4 a.m. Friday.

Up to four feet of snow is expected, winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour in the lower elevations with over 100 miles per hour at times over ridges with whiteout conditions.

There may be gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, as well as wave heights on Lake Tahoe of two to five feet.

Officials say travel could be near impossible with zero visibility through Friday morning. Power outages are also a concern.

Caltrans is discouraging any travel after sunset Tuesday. In a tweet, they said:

We cannot stress this enough - IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices.

