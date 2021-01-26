Advertisement

Bitter cold and snow mean difficult days ahead for the homeless

Homeless in downtown Reno
Homeless in downtown Reno(Ed Pearce)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The days ahead are going to be difficult for the area’s homeless.

Forecasts of bitter cold and snow will have many seeking shelter. At the moment local agencies seem ready for the demand.

In previous years Volunteers of America have operated an overflow shelter to handle the extra demand. Spokeswoman Linda Grace says for a variety of reasons including COVID, we won’t see the same approach this year. The good news is it may not be needed.

“Our capacity has actually increased over the past year. so the number of men we were serving last year was about 310 and we’re now up to 395.”

The organization operates the shelter on Record Street and addition heated tents on East Fourth Street.

Grace says most nights there are beds available, but they can fill up.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs
Douglas Christopher Riccio
Mineral Co Sheriff looking for escape suspect
This 2020 photo provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shows the worn, mostly...
Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
COVID Variant graphic.
COVID-19 variant detected in Nevada

Latest News

Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 154 recoveries, 1 new death
The closure of Interstate 80 at Gold Ranch.
Two men killed on I-80 identified
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19: One death, 368 recoveries