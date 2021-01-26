Bitter cold and snow mean difficult days ahead for the homeless

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The days ahead are going to be difficult for the area’s homeless.

Forecasts of bitter cold and snow will have many seeking shelter. At the moment local agencies seem ready for the demand.

In previous years Volunteers of America have operated an overflow shelter to handle the extra demand. Spokeswoman Linda Grace says for a variety of reasons including COVID, we won’t see the same approach this year. The good news is it may not be needed.

“Our capacity has actually increased over the past year. so the number of men we were serving last year was about 310 and we’re now up to 395.”

The organization operates the shelter on Record Street and addition heated tents on East Fourth Street.

Grace says most nights there are beds available, but they can fill up.

