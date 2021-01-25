What you need to know when filing taxes this year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tax season is here and filing may seem different this year if you received unemployment benefits or a stimulus payment in 2020.

“The main thing is when you do get ready to file, that you have all of your forms. Reporting different kinds of income. W-2′s, unemployment forms, which are called 1099-G,” Bruce Mackinnon with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, said.

He explained when filing, you will now have to answer whether or not you received the first and second stimulus payment. Mackinnon also explained that unemployment benefits are always taxable, including the extra $600 a week that was tacked on from CARES Act funding.

“People do need to have the ability to report the amount of unemployment money that they received. Unemployment may include federal or state withholding if we’re filing a state return,” Mackinnon said.

The IRS will start processing electronically filed returns on February 12th. Mackinnon said this is a little later than normal, but you should still try and file as early as possible if you can to avoid the rush of people that will happen in mid-February.

“Most people will have their W-2′s by the end of January, we are starting to see now in the last 4 or 5 days that a fairly significant number of people are already receiving their W-2′s and we would encourage people to file as early as possible,” Mackinnon said.

He also said the 1099-G form for people who received unemployment benefits should also be available by the end of the month online or by mail.

Taxes are due to be filed by April 15th. Mackinnon said it is best to work with a tax company when filing if you have any confusion in order to guarantee accuracy.

