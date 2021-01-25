West’s career day helps Nevada sweep Wyoming

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - For the first time in Mountain West play this season, the Nevada women’s basketball team earned a conference series sweep after a 57-50 win over Wyoming on Sunday.

Sunday’s grind-it-out victory completed the weekend sweep of Wyoming (6-7, 4-6 MW) after the Pack also earned a 60-52 win over the Cowgirls on Friday. Nevada is now 7-6 overall on the year and improves to 3-5 in league action.

The Wolf Pack defense posted another solid outing as it held the Cowgirls to under 33 percent from the field and just 19 percent from the 3-point line. Over the course of the two-game series Wyoming was just 6-for-42 from beyond the arc. Nevada led wire-to-wire in Friday’s game and nearly pulled off that same feat on Sunday. Wyoming opened the scoring with a made free throw, but after Nevada’s first field goal of the game the Pack never relinquished the lead.

Similar to Friday’s game the Wolf Pack built up a double-digit lead throughout the first and second quarter, taking an 11-point advantage into halftime. Nevada continued to extend its lead in the third, going up by as many as 16 points as the quarter drew near its end. Wyoming kept fighting though and made a charge at the lead in the final quarter.

Trailing by nine with just over six minutes to play, Wyoming’s McKinley Bradshaw knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead down to six. On Nevada’s next possession though senior Nia Alexander found her way to the free throw line and hit both attempts to quickly put the Pack up by eight once again. As the clock ticked under three minutes, the Cowgirls produced another three-point play on an and-one by Quinn Weidemann that got the team within five. That’s the closest the Cowgirls would get though as the Pack defense locked in and allowed its opponent just one more basket the rest of the way, sealing the 57-50 win.

During the game, Alexander, who finished with nine points, collected the 700th point of her collegiate career between Nevada and San Francisco. Junior Amaya West posted a new career-high as she totaled 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Nevada will hit the road next week for a pair of games at in-state rival UNLV next Saturday and Monday.

