Washoe County schools on two-hour delay for Monday, Jan 25

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 25th.

The school district says that the National Weather Service is predicting a snowstorm overnight that is likely to cause icy roads and hazardous conditions in the morning. Winter bus stops will be in effect.

This will include students learning both in-person and those who are engaging in Distance Learning.

