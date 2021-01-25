Washoe County schools on two-hour delay for Monday, Jan 25
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 25th.
The school district says that the National Weather Service is predicting a snowstorm overnight that is likely to cause icy roads and hazardous conditions in the morning. Winter bus stops will be in effect.
This will include students learning both in-person and those who are engaging in Distance Learning.
