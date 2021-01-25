Advertisement

Washoe County schools on two-hour delay for Monday, Jan 25

Classes will be delayed for in person and distance learning
Classes will be delayed for in person and distance learning(KOLO 8 News Now)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 25th.

The school district says that the National Weather Service is predicting a snowstorm overnight that is likely to cause icy roads and hazardous conditions in the morning. Winter bus stops will be in effect.

This will include students learning both in-person and those who are engaging in Distance Learning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
Security camera pictures of a person of interest in a Sparks shots fired call in the 400 block...
Shots fired early Saturday near downtown Sparks
Winnemucca detective overdoses on drugs stolen from evidence
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Latest News

Cowboys rope Wolf Pack in Laramie; Nevada swept on road
West’s career day helps Nevada sweep Wyoming
West’s career day helps Nevada sweep Wyoming
Nevada sweeps the season series with Wyoming after a career day for junior guard Amaya West
West’s career day helps Nevada sweep Wyoming
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.
Mill Street closed under I-580 through Monday at 5 a.m.