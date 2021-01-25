Washoe County COVID-19: One death, 368 recoveries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JAN. 25 Washoe County Health officials reported one COVID-19-related death Monday, as wells as 75 new cases and 368 recoveries.

The patient who died was a man in his 80s with an underlying health condition. There have been 584 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County.

The Washoe County Health District administered about 930 COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday (all second doses). The Health District has administered 16,211 COVID-19 vaccines (2,530 second doses) as of Sunday.

On Monday, the Health District received 6,510 total COVID-19 vaccine doses of both Pfizer and Moderna. Of that amount, 4,170 are for second doses and 2,340 are for first doses. This shipment of first doses was about 25 percent less than what was received last week.

The Regional Information Center reports, in total, 25,420 doses have been received, which accounts for an adjustment made by the federal government and CDC to account for how many doses can be extracted from each vial of vaccine. Previously, about five doses were extracted but after careful evaluation, it’s been determined that six doses can be extracted, which therefore increases the total doses available, officials said.

To see a list of all known organizations administering vaccines to seniors 70 years and older, see the www.covid19washoevaccine.com website under “Priority Lanes.”

