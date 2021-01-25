Snow fell in Southern California; another storm approaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California’s mountains as the first in a series of storms moved through California.

Authorities urged drivers on Sunday to bring their tire chains to the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains after 10 inches of snow fell in Mount Baldy and up to 18 inches fell at the Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood.

It’s a dramatic shift from a week ago, when the region had summerlike temperatures. Periods of rain, snow and much cooler temperatures are expected the rest of the weekend before a second and significantly stronger storm moves into the state.

