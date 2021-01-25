Advertisement

Snow fell in Southern California; another storm approaches

Heavy clouds move over Los Angeles city skyline Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Rain and snow showers...
Heavy clouds move over Los Angeles city skyline Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell Friday as the first in a series of storms moved through California, marking a major change to real winter weather after weeks of scattershot precipitation that has done little to ease drought. Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures were expected through the weekend, followed in the middle of next week by a potential atmospheric river that could deliver significant rain and snow. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California’s mountains as the first in a series of storms moved through California.

Authorities urged drivers on Sunday to bring their tire chains to the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains after 10 inches of snow fell in Mount Baldy and up to 18 inches fell at the Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood.

It’s a dramatic shift from a week ago, when the region had summerlike temperatures. Periods of rain, snow and much cooler temperatures are expected the rest of the weekend before a second and significantly stronger storm moves into the state. 

