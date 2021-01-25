Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in US 395 rollover in Cold Springs
Douglas Christopher Riccio
Mineral Co Sheriff looking for escape suspect
This 2020 photo provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shows the worn, mostly...
Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest
Crews are responding to a crash near the Mill St. exit.
Crews respond to crash, car fire, on I-580
Patricia Atalig
Las Vegas police: Woman arrested in death of young stepson

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives his State of the State Address on January 19, 2021.
Gov. Sisolak addresses pandemic, economy, education in State of the State
USPS
Carson City post offices take safety precautions ahead of possible ‘civil event’
Nevada members vote along party lines on Trump impeachment
A day after a mob attacked the Capitol, President Trump releases a video.
Nye County Republican: Trump will remain president for another four years
Trump supporters participate in a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. As Congress...
Nevada assemblywoman rejects calls she resign for attending Trump rally