Lake Tahoe: What to know before you go

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm this weekend is bringing a fresh layer of powder and visitors....but before you go, Carol Chaplin the CEO of Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority said travelers should keep up to date with Nevada and California guidelines.

“These restrictions are still changeable,” explained Chaplin. “We want to make sure everyone’s visit is the best they can be, so call your lodging property or look online. Ask us any questions, especially under these circumstances.”

With restrictions on gaming and restaurant capacity, reservations are recommended for those looking to dine out.

Just ask Debbie Brown, owner of Cold Water Brewery and Grill in South Lake Tahoe California.

She’s expanded her brewery twice to accommodate changing restrictions and her guests.

“There’s a big difference between when we had COVID-19 in the summer and COVID-19 in the winter in Tahoe,” said Brown. “Weather is your driver and it changes everything that we do. But I would tell people that you’ll find whatever your comfort level is in dining is available within a five mile radius and there’s something for everybody.

Chaplin said so far, lodging is at 100% capacity, with gaming 25% and food/beverage at 25% but these are subjected to change.

“We have been very lucky, we have a large drive market,” added Chaplin. “Those folks know us and this is their backyard, it’s their go to place when they need to get refreshed and invigorated, and they’re wanting to come up even during times when we weren’t in a position to welcome them. So we’ve been doing pretty well.”

Responsible travel plays a big role in helping keep businesses open and the Tahoe tourism industry thriving to serve both locals and visitors.

“I think people who come to Cold Water really come to enjoy it and for guests who forget it, we do have masks for our guests,” said Brown. “We have fire pits that are socially distant spaced even more so than what’s mandated and for me I think that’s why people keep coming back because dining is a choice right? It’s a total choice.”

Brown said the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority is preparing for the Operation Sierra Storm conference, January 24-27, 2021. The public is invited virtually to watch this year’s keynote speaker Al Roker on Facebook live.

