Gov. Sisolak questions feds on state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday wrote a letter to the federal government regarding Nevada’s allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor’s office noted federal data that shows the state has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita among all U.S. states. In his letter, Gov. Sisolak said he is seeking information regarding population numbers used to calculate the state’s vaccine allocation.

“As Governor, I have directed every government resource to focus on getting shots into the arms of Nevadans – we have great State and local partnerships that could drastically scale up the number of vaccines that could be administered per day. We need the doses to match that,” the Governor wrote. “We need our fair share of vaccine doses to stand up and sustain successful vaccination efforts to reach Nevadans in an equitable fashion. Through this letter I am asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look into why Nevada is so low on the allocation list, and more important, to find ways to increase our allocation both immediately and for the long term.”

Additional information on Nevada’s immunization efforts will be provided by COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, the State’s immunization lead, on Monday’s press call.

Read the full letter below:

