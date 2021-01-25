Advertisement

First Alert: Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Are you prepared for this winter storm? The first system this evening may bring 1-4 inches of snow with higher amounts for the Sierra by Monday morning. With a shot of colder air, highs for Monday will struggle to break free from the 20′s-30′s. Snow showers are expected to continue before Monday at 10 am, so expect slippery road conditions. Another active pattern continues Tuesday through Thursday bringing more breezy winds and snow to western Nevada.

*A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 7 pm Sunday through Monday 10 am, for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra counties Mineral and Southern Lyon counties, the greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono county and the greater Reno-Carson-Minden area. Around 3-6 inches with 12 inches above 7,000 feet is expected for the Tahoe area, while 1-4 inches looks likely for lower valley locations. Travel will be difficult through the Sierra with breezy conditions. Expect a messy Monday morning commute with this snowy pattern to continue through the rest of the week. Be prepared and carry an emergency kit in your car if you plan on traveling.

NV Winter Weather Advisory
NV Winter Weather Advisory(KOLO)
8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

