Firefighters knock down basement fire in southwest Reno

The Reno Fire Department responds to a house fire on Skyline Blvd. on Monday, January 25, 2021.
The Reno Fire Department responds to a house fire on Skyline Blvd. on Monday, January 25, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a home in southwest Reno early Monday morning. It was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Skyline Boulevard.

It took crews about 20 minutes to knock down the fire. It was contained in the area it started, but the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Investigators say 3 people inside the home smelled smoke and were all able to make it out safely. They received help from the Red Cross.

How the fire started is still under investigation.

