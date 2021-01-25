Cowboys rope Wolf Pack in Laramie; Nevada swept on road

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Nevada Athletics) - Wyoming shot 68 percent in the second half, including making its final five attempts, to pull away late and finish the sweep of Nevada, 93-88, in Laramie.

Nevada (10-7, 5-5 MW) got 26 points from Grant Sherfield to lead four players in double figures for the Pack, but could not get the defensive stops it needed over the final two minutes. Wyoming (10-5, 4-4 MW) went 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line over the span to seal the win.

Sherfield tied the game at 81-81 with a pair of free throws following Graham Ike’s technical foul. But the Pack could not capitalize on the possession following the technical, and Wyoming took the lead for good on Xavier DuSell’s 3-pointer with 1:54 to play.

Sherfield made two more free throws at the other end before Hunter Maldonado scored five-straight points for the Cowboys, capping it with a three-point play to up the Wyoming lead to 89-83 with 51 seconds left. Marcus Williams, who scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, hit three more free throws the way to ice it.

It was just a one-point game at the half, with the Pack trailing, 34-33, before Kwane Marble II scored the Cowboys’ first 10 points of the half to make it 44-39. The Pack shot 48.3 percent (14-for-29) and made 23 free throws in the second half, but struggled to contain Wyoming, which made eight of its first 10 attempts in the frame.

Sherfield made a career-best 13 free throws on 14 attempts, while the Pack set season highs of 30 freebies made over 38 attempts as a combined total of 52 fouls were called in the contest. Warren Washington followed up his 21-point performance in the opener with his first double-double, finishing with 13 points and a career high-tying 12 rebounds. Desmond Cambridge, Jr., finished with 16 points, and Kane Milling scored 10 off the bench on 4-for-5 shooting.

Nevada, after playing six of the its first 10 Mountain West contests on the road, will spend the next two weeks in Reno, beginning with a series Sunday, Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 2 against UNLV. The four-game homestand will conclude with two games against Boise State Feb. 5 and 7.

