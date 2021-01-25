Carson Valley Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - It was an honorable celebration for an honorable man. Charles Montanaro, a Merchant Marine during World War II has become a centenarian.

The former machinist was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in the midwest. The first time he visited and fell for the Silver State was when he was on vacation with his family.

“I am most thankful for these friends; God is so good to me,” Montanaro said.

Gina Haase, the owner of Chicago Mike’s Pizza in Gardnerville said that Montanaro is their city superstar.

“Charlie is like our local little hero, he is amazing, he is the most outgoing, generous, happy all the time,” said Haase.

Montanaro began as a civilian worker at the Naval Gun Factory in Washington D.C. right before Pearl Harbor occurred. He then transferred to San Diego, California when the war happened. He served on four supply ships during it all, he said that he misses those that he has lost along the way.

“The worst part of growing old is my God I have lost so many friends, every time I turn around they are gone,” Montanaro explained.

Montanaro said he moved to Reno in the 1960′s, he retired in 1989 and left Northern Nevada for a bit in 1994, but it wasn’t long before he returned to his community in 2014.

“He fought for our country, he gave us the right to gather today to celebrate him being 100, so we owe it to Charlie the community loves him,” said Haase.

Montanaro had a message for everyone.

“We must return to God, we got to,” he stated.

I asked Mr. Montanaro what he did to stay looking that good, he said he has led a good clean life and invites others to do the same. Montanaro has planned a skydiving trip with his fellow veterans.

