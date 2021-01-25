Advertisement

California lifts virus stay-at-home orders, curfew statewide

California COVID-19
California COVID-19(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California has lifted regional stay-at-home orders statewide in response to improving coronavirus conditions.

Public health officials said Monday that the state will return to a system of county-by-county restrictions intended to stem the spread of the virus. Local officials could choose to continue stricter rules.

The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The decision comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations, intensive care unit capacity and vaccinations.

The lifting of the order is based on projections that the state says show improving ICU conditions. But officials have not disclosed the data behind the forecasts.

