West Sparks fire displaces six people

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire late Saturday displaced six people from a west Sparks home, the Sparks Fire Department reported on Sunday.

The fire happened in the area of 16th Street and G Street, near Rock Boulevard.

The fire started in a bedroom and quickly filled the home with smoke. Firefighters put out the fire quickly, but the smoke damage made the home uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The displaced people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

