Sunday Web Weather: First Alert

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cloudy conditions will stretch from Sunday morning through the afternoon. The next storm arrives Sunday evening through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 7 pm Sunday through Monday 10 am, for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra counties Mineral and Southern Lyon counties, the greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono county and the greater Reno-Carson-Minden area. Around 3-6 inches with 12 inches above 7,000 feet is expected for the Tahoe area, while 1-4 inches looks likely for lower valley locations. Travel will be difficult through the Sierra with breezy conditions. Expect a messy Monday morning commute with this snowy pattern to continue through the rest of the week. Be prepared and carry an emergency kit in your car if you plan on traveling.

NV Winter Weather Advisory (KOLO)

8 Day Forecast Starting Jan. 24 (KOLO)

